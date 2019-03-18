Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

