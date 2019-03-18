Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC cut its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,358 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Mobileiron worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,218,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 615,148 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 437,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 18.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.75. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/mobileiron-inc-mobl-shares-sold-by-menta-capital-llc.html.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.