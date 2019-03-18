Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $418,000 Holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (DMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $418,000 Holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (DMO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-has-418000-holdings-in-western-asset-mrtg-defined-oppn-fund-inc-dmo.html.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.