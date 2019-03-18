Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $386,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 59.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,003,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,682 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $12,964,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 1,014,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 701,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $12.20 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

