Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $360,000 Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCU stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

