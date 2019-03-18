Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,456 Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $56.33 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

