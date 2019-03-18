Minex (MINEX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Minex has a total market cap of $0.00 and $251.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Minex has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00385809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.01653497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228872 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Minex Token Profile

Minex’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minex’s official website is minexteam.com

Buying and Selling Minex

Minex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minex using one of the exchanges listed above.

