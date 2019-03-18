Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $29.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MSBI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director R. Robert Funderburg, Jr. sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $329,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,308 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $81,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $2,176,692 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,156. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

