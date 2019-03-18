Micron Technology (MU) Lowered to “Hold” at Cross Research

Cross Research lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $5,193,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $221,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,249,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 756,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

