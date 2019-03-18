Micro Focus International (MCRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900 at Goldman Sachs Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price (down previously from GBX 1,950 ($25.48)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Micro Focus International to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.90 ($20.08).

MCRO opened at GBX 1,903 ($24.87) on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 782.20 ($10.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22). The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.22 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $43.86. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total value of £22,815 ($29,811.84).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

