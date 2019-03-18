MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 55.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.38. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

