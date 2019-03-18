MESG Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, MESG has traded flat against the dollar. MESG has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23,123.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00388388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.01669215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00228164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004849 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg . The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official website is mesg.com

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

