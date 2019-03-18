Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.57% of Meritage Homes worth $228,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 531.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.84 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $878,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 16,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $736,801.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,400. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

