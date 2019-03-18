Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,108,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 20,105 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 810,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,490,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

