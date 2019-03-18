Menta Capital LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 379,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $987,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.94. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

