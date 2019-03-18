Menta Capital LLC Invests $396,000 in Knoll Inc (KNL) Stock

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 41.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll Inc has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/menta-capital-llc-invests-396000-in-knoll-inc-knl-stock.html.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.