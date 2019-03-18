Menta Capital LLC Acquires 2,554 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 818.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,965.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $38,468.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,303.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,472 shares of company stock valued at $953,572 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.45 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Acquires 2,554 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/menta-capital-llc-acquires-2554-shares-of-liveperson-inc-lpsn.html.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.