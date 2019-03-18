Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.95 price target on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/12/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/11/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/27/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mellanox is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high-speed interconnects solutions. Solid demand of its Gigabit EDR solutions in machine learning, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, database, storage and more bode well. Further, robust demand for Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. Mellanox has also won several contracts from the likes of NetApp, the University of Toronto and NASA Ames Research Center, which reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Notably, shares of Mellanox have outperformed the industry in the past year. Additionally, Mellanox’s collaboration with Microsemi is expected to strengthen its presence in the high performance computing market. Mellanox has a positive earnings surprise history in recent quarters. However, exposure to foreign currency, stiff competition & customer concentration remain headwinds. Estimates have remained stable lately ahead of Q4 earnings.”

1/28/2019 – Mellanox Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Mellanox Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.78. 150,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,902. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

