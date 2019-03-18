Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) versus Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Financial Contrast

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Las Vegas Sands pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Las Vegas Sands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 1 11 0 2.92 Las Vegas Sands 0 6 7 0 2.54

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $70.12, indicating a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Volatility & Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment 6.81% 13.92% 4.92% Las Vegas Sands 17.58% 33.84% 11.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.16 billion 2.17 $351.51 million $0.89 25.47 Las Vegas Sands $13.73 billion 3.37 $2.41 billion $3.32 18.00

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melco Resorts & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

