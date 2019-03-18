Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $380,000.00. Mediwound posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 million to $3.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.41 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $18.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mediwound.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% during the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.69. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

