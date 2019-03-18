Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Receives $84.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th.
Medidata Solutions stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $137,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,259.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,792 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,802,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 8,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 609,239 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 279,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 876,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after acquiring an additional 274,315 shares during the last quarter.
Medidata Solutions Company Profile
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.