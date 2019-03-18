Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Receives $84.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Medidata Solutions stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $137,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,259.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,792 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,802,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 8,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 609,239 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 279,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 876,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after acquiring an additional 274,315 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.