Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. 3M makes up 4.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,941,033,000 after acquiring an additional 933,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 3M by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $208.08 on Monday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $238.17. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

