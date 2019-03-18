Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Nick Cyprus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mike Greenley bought 10,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907 over the last ninety days.

MAXR opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -38.28%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.88 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/maxar-technologies-inc-maxr-shares-bought-by-crestline-management-lp.html.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.