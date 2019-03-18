Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $18,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,461 shares of company stock valued at $60,325,530. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llc-purchases-new-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.