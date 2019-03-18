Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Holdings Reduced by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 50.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 46.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 35.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 80.59%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/mastercraft-boat-holdings-inc-mcft-holdings-reduced-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

About Mastercraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft and NauticStar segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.