MasTec (MTZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2019 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2019 – MasTec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2019 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

MTZ traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.95. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasTec by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

