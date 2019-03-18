MasTec (MTZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/15/2019 – MasTec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/13/2019 – MasTec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2019 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2019 – MasTec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2019 – MasTec had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2019 – MasTec was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
MTZ traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.95. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasTec by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
