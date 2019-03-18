Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 175.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total transaction of $49,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.76, for a total value of $106,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $1,380,592. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,231.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,008.78 on Monday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

