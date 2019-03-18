Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,824 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,423 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 105,158 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,358,195 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 899,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 475,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRPN stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.46. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $799.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.54 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

