Manna Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $547,205.00 and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011546 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051017 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 10,045,532,504 coins and its circulating supply is 518,910,570 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.