Manikay Partners LLC Invests $18.22 Million in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)

Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 433,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,000. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH accounts for 1.8% of Manikay Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manikay Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,327,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 185,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 2,064.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 15.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 228,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,274.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.59. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $538.50 million for the quarter. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

