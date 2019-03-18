Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Imperial Capital

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) had its target price lowered by Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.95. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.11 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 232,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 255,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.