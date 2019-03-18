Mackay Shields LLC Sells 378,046 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,046 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of First Data worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in First Data by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, January 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mackay Shields LLC Sells 378,046 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/mackay-shields-llc-sells-378046-shares-of-first-data-corp-fdc.html.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.