Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,082,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,939,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,913,000 after buying an additional 310,623 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down previously from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

Shares of BLK opened at $433.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $573.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $96,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

