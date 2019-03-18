Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,123 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,081,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,544 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,161,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

PPL opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,457 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/mackay-shields-llc-increases-stake-in-ppl-corp-ppl.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.