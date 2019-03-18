M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Position Lowered by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278,641 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 61,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,652,741.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 41,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,119,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,138. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $715.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

