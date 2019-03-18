LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1,378.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,221 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $89,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 134,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,949,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,099,000 after buying an additional 1,009,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 115,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.52 and a 1 year high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-shares-bought-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.