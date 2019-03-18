Lunyr (LUN) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00061497 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.01664862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229018 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BiteBTC, YoBit, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, BigONE, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

