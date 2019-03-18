Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $164.79.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $525,913.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $62,387,771.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.9% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

