LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

PAYC opened at $181.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $1,545,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,698. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/lpl-financial-llc-sells-1705-shares-of-paycom-software-inc-payc.html.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.