LPL Financial LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 156.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 109,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $31.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

