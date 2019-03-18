LPL Financial LLC Buys 345 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.12% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.
