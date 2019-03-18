LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.12% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/lpl-financial-llc-buys-345-shares-of-first-trust-international-equity-opportunities-etf-fpxi.html.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.