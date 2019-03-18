Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $100.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

