Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $179,000 in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,725,000 after buying an additional 4,020,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 140.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 299,739 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,774,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,233,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,964,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBC opened at $19.83 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
