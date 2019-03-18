Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 1,394,730 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 323.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $90,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,556.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

MO stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

