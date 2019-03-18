Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,872.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $138,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,364.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,458 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

