Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $18.16 Million in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 306,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NYSE:EBS opened at $49.99 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 2,430 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $138,339.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 10,369 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $618,510.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,180,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

