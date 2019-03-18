Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 314,477 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 1,767,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,030,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,662,000 after buying an additional 1,636,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,022,000 after buying an additional 1,356,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after buying an additional 1,297,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,824.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 716,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 705,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

