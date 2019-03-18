Logitech International (LOGI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $864.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

