Lobstex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,550.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market cap of $117,092.00 and $39,550.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00063526 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00107844 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007985 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00002080 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 14,813,131 coins and its circulating supply is 13,935,378 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

