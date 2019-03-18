LMR Partners LLP Invests $230,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $57,945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 865,643 shares in the last quarter.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.
Read More: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.